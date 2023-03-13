Silver Apple recipient’s passion in Phoenix’s Roosevelt School District

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — From teachers to counselors to speech pathologists, it takes a village to run a school! And our latest Silver Apple recipient is a passionate physical therapist who works for the Roosevelt School District.

“I love every day I come to work. I feel so lucky to have this job,” Ms. Emily said. Each school day, Ms. Emily goes above and beyond, exuding warmth, kindness, and compassion as she works with students in the district. As a school physical therapist, she finds the best ways for kids to participate at school. “A lot of people don’t understand the role or they’ll say like, ‘Oh, are you working with sports injuries?’ and it’s really more about providing children with disabilities access to their educational environment, so for students who use a wheelchair or a walker, I help them to navigate their school,” she said.

She’s a problem solver, always trying to come up with new ideas to improve the lives of her students! “I provide recommendations for the school district about where to put ramps or how to adapt physical education or playground equipment,” Ms. Emily said.

Arizona’s Family surprised Ms. Emily at the Ignacio Conchos Elementary School to present her with the Silver Apple Award. Annette Medina nominated Ms. Emily for the award, writing a touching letter about her dedication and devotion to the job and her daughter. “Ms. Emily’s made an incredible impact for my special needs daughter, Emma. She consistently keeps me updated on what’s being worked on at school and even sends me progress videos,” Medina said.

It’s the extra effort that Medina appreciates, especially as a working mom. “I’m at work and I get a picture of Emma walking, a video of her now being able to go from sit to stand. I mean, it’s incredible,” Medina said.

In typical Ms. Emily fashion, she’s sending the love right back to the Medina family. “I’ve improved my practice so much working with Emma. She’s constantly challenged me to come up with new and creative solutions and so I adore Emma and her family,” Ms. Emily said.

Our sponsor, Arizona Bank and Trust, surprised Ms. Emily with a $1,000 check. When presented with the check, Ms. Emily joked about using the money to host a pizza party for the class. Her school colleagues say that’s classic Ms. Emily, always thinking about others even when the spotlight is on her.

“I love my job and every single day is so fun and so to be honored in this way, I just feel overwhelmed,” Ms. Emily said.

