March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Police: Man crushed to death while allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter

Catalytic converters continue to be a high value item for thieves.
Catalytic converters continue to be a high value item for thieves.(Nicki Clark/KFVS)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -- A man was crushed to death while allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at a Savannah, Georgia, car lot, police said.

Officers were called on March 7 after the man, Matthew Eric Smith, 32, was found dead under a car, the Chatham County Police Department said in a release.

“Evidence at the scene indicates that the man was killed while he was illegally removing a catalytic converter from the vehicle, and the vehicle fell on top of him,” the release read.

Catalytic converter theft has skyrocketed around the nation in recent years, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, surging more than 1,200% since 2019.

The converters, which reduce pollution and toxic gas from a vehicle’s emissions, are relatively easy to steal and contain valuable precious metals such as palladium, platinum and rhodium.

Last year, federal, state and local law enforcement carried out a “coordinated takedown” of a multimillion-dollar network of catalytic converter thieves, dealers and processors that led to 21 arrests in five states, the Justice Department said in a November release.

“Some of these precious metals are more valuable per ounce than gold and their value has been increasing in recent years,” the department said. “The black-market price for catalytic converters can be above $1,000 each, depending on the type of vehicle and what state it is from. They can be stolen in less than a minute.”

Last year, according to police, 39 catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles in unincorporated Chatham County.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
Grand Falls, also known as the “Chocolate Falls,” is closed to the public with no date of...
Grand Falls on Navajo Nation temporarily closes to public

Latest News

A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Northeast winter storm knocks out power, closes schools
A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a QuikTrip employee multiple times in north...
Suspect arrested after clerk stabbed at Phoenix QuikTrip store
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over toxic train derailment
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, law enforcement...
1 million fentanyl pills seized, 3 arrested in massive drug bust
Regional bank stocks bounced back sharply, recovering some of their plunges from a day earlier.
Wall Street climbs as some beaten-down bank stocks recover