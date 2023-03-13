One person dead, 3 others hospitalized after fiery collision in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead, and several others are in the hospital after a crash involving two cars in Tempe on Sunday evening. Firefighters say the collision happened shortly after 5 p.m. near Country Club Way and Southern Avenue. John Giltinan with Tempe Police said officers arrived and found one car fully engulfed in flames.

Investigators say one person died, and two others have serious injuries. The fourth person was taken to the hospital as a precaution, firefighters said. The crash also knocked over power lines, causing traffic delays. It’s unknown how many power lines are down.

Giltinan says one of the cars may have been speeding during the collision. Traffic is closed in all directions at the intersection. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes. The victim hasn’t been identified.

Update: Traffic will be closed in all directions. Please avoid the area if possible. Thank you. https://t.co/n8VL2QIe9r — Tempe Police Department (@TempePolice) March 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.