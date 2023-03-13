Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

One person dead, 3 others hospitalized after fiery collision in Tempe

The crash happened near Country Club Way and Southern Avenue.
The crash happened near Country Club Way and Southern Avenue.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead, and several others are in the hospital after a crash involving two cars in Tempe on Sunday evening. Firefighters say the collision happened shortly after 5 p.m. near Country Club Way and Southern Avenue. John Giltinan with Tempe Police said officers arrived and found one car fully engulfed in flames.

Investigators say one person died, and two others have serious injuries. The fourth person was taken to the hospital as a precaution, firefighters said. The crash also knocked over power lines, causing traffic delays. It’s unknown how many power lines are down.

Giltinan says one of the cars may have been speeding during the collision. Traffic is closed in all directions at the intersection. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes. The victim hasn’t been identified.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers

Latest News

Sen. Jake Hoffman talks about “Freedom Caucus” group
A man has been arrested and an officer has been hospitalized after the crash.
Officer hurt, man arrested after crashing into school building in Mesa
Mesa officer attacked while responding to car crash
The Dutch Bros. location had to be closed for nearly three hours while the investigation took...
Mesa police officer needs surgery after suspect breaks hand in Dutch Bros. fight