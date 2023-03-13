Mother arrested after allegedly punching teen daughter in west Phoenix parking lot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was arrested after allegedly punching her teenage daughter in the face repeatedly on Sunday and dragging her on the ground.

Court documents say Daisy Ogbewele, 43, was in a Walmart parking lot near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road when a witness called the police to report a domestic violence fight. When officers arrived, a witness who identified himself as a Walmart employee said he saw the woman get out of her vehicle, slap her teenage daughter, and punch her ten times in the face while dragging her toward the car, court documents say. Another witness told officers that she saw the girl lying on the ground with Ogbewele attempting to drag her toward the vehicle by her shirt collar with two other witnesses conveying a similar story, police papers say.

According to court documents, when officers interviewed the 14-year-old girl, she said she had been dragged across the ground by the collar of her shirt and that her mother slammed her head into the ground five times. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for scrapes and swelling and was transferred for a forensic exam. Investigators later learned from the girl that she had been walking away from Ogbewele’s vehicle when she got out of the car, pulled her to the ground, and dragged her toward the vehicle while slamming her head into the ground, court papers say.

The teenager said her mom hit her with her fists and kicked her repeatedly, police papers say. Court documents say the girl told investigators that this was not the first time Ogbewele had done this and had previously hit her with a broom handle and rock. Ogbewele’s 8-year-old son told officers at the scene that he was watching cartoons in the car when the fight happened but heard his mom yelling at his sister. Then, according to court documents, he saw his mom punch the girl in the face and added that this was not the first time this had happened but didn’t say if something similar had happened to him.

Ogbewele faces a child abuse charge and a $5,000 bond with supervision.

