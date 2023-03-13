March Mayhem
March deemed Phoenix History Month by Mayor Kate Gallego

Phoenix History Month is celebrated in March, as established by Mayor Kate Gallego.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Mayor Kate Gallego announced that March is now Phoenix History Month as the city celebrated its official founding 142 years ago in 1881! It’s now one of the biggest and most diverse cities in the United States.

Arizona’s Family reporter Cristiana Ramos spoke with the mayor about Phoenix’s rich history and celebration of culture. “We want people to feel connected to their community,” Mayor Gallego said. “We celebrate it in March because we believe March 12 was the day our canal flowed for the second time.”

She referenced that the canals first flowed when they were first created by the O’odham tribes that first lived in the area. “Our second founders worked together to re-dig those canals and bring them back,” she said. “That spirit of collaboration really should inspire us.”

On Tuesday, Mayor Gallego said Districts 6 and 8 would have city council runoff reelections, allowing residents to vote again. Consider being civically active to celebrate the City of Phoenix’s rich history. Polls will be open until 7 p.m. with various candidates running for office.

