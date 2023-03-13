Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Glendale mayor temporarily renames city to ‘Swift City’ in honor of upcoming Eras Tour

.
.(.)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:14 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers announced Monday morning that it will rename the city to “Swift City” in honor of pop sensation Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour.

Since the tour will kick off from State Farm Stadium on Friday, the West Valley decided to commemorate a temporary new name for the beloved star. With all puns intended, Arizonans filled in on the blank space, after the city said that “Swift City” was decided upon by the mayor and councilmembers.

For more information on the tour, click/tap here. For what you should know before you go to the concert, click/tap here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers

Latest News

How to avoid passport renewal delays; processing taking up to 12 weeks
.Water could be seen gushing through the street.
Driver slams into wall near Shamrock Farms in Phoenix; flooding intersection
You didn’t have to leave Arizona to experience the Aloha State this weekend.
Arizona Aloha Festival wraps up weekend with stunning performances, tasty food
Arizona Aloha Festival wraps up weekend with stunning performances, tasty food