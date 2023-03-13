First 80 degree day of the year for the Phoenix-area!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Happy Sunday, everyone! We reached the first 80-degree day of the year. The average first 80+ degree day for Phoenix is Feb. 3, and we haven’t had temperatures in the 80s in Phoenix since November! The latest first 80+ degree occurrence for Phoenix is April 6, 1973. Mild and calm conditions are expected for the beginning of the workweek, with high clouds and temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will also be slightly breezy. Tuesday looks to be the warmest of the next seven days, at 83 degrees.

We have big changes headed our way by the middle of the week. We are tracking a low-pressure system moving through the region midweek, which will cool temperatures and bump up rain chances across the state. There is also a slight chance for thunderstorms, which could produce gusty conditions. The rain could even turn into snow in the high country by Thursday. Models are showing Phoenix could get 0.25-0.50″ with higher amounts expected over higher terrain areas north and east of Phoenix. The system continues to push eastward by Thursday, and temperatures will gradually warm into the mid-70s.

RADAR CHECK: Some showers are passing through northern Arizona. You can see the clouds and some rain in #Flagstaff.@azfamily pic.twitter.com/yMIsJCr1jP — Holly Bock (@HollyBockTV) March 13, 2023

