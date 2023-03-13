Your Life
Fans pack Chase Field for World Baseball Classic USA vs. Mexico game

There was music, food, and thousands of baseball fans getting creative with their team pride.(Arizona's Family)
By Casey Torres
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:49 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Downtown Phoenix is now the mecca for baseball fans, while Chase Field hosts the World Baseball Classic. Tickets sold out for Sunday’s game, USA vs. Mexico. The last tournament was in 2017 due to the pandemic, but now that the WBC is back, fans from all over the country and world brought their stored energy to the desert.

Arizona’s Family spotted two lads donning the Great Britain flag from head to toe. They are in town for the entire tournament and attended the first game on Saturday. “Last night was fantastic. We got stopped once. We got stopped loads of time because people wanted to take photos. Everyone was really friendly. It’s a great atmosphere,” said John Baxendale.

One family made the trip from Texas to spend time together during spring break. “It’s amazing. It’s an amazing opportunity that I’m here at the game with my family having an amazing time,” said Camilla Acosta.

Jeffrey Gonzalez, a Mexico fan, also came with his entire family. “I’m here with my wife, my friends, and my brother, who doesn’t have a ticket yet,” he said. When asked if he would still watch the game without his brother, he replied, “Yeah, of course.”

If his brother didn’t get a ticket, he still got to enjoy the party outside Chase Field. There was music, food, and thousands of baseball fans getting creative with their team pride. One man had a beard covered in glitter to resemble the Mexican flag, while other fans dressed as luchadores. “It just brings everyone together to enjoy a sport and be able to share it, like the same interest,” said Nicole Vega, from California.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

