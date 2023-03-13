Your Life
Driver slams into wall near Shamrock Farms in Phoenix; flooding near busy intersection

.Water could be seen gushing through the street.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a driver slammed into a tree and hit a brick wall, causing a water main to break late Sunday night.

Authorities say it happened near 31st and Virginia avenues around 11 p.m. near Shamrock Farms dairy supplier. Officers say the driver hit a sprinkler system, causing flooding. Video from the scene showed water gushing throughout the immediate area. While details surrounding what led up to the crash or what factors might have caused the crash are still limited, police say the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The road has since been cleared.

