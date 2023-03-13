Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Docs: Man accused of injuring Mesa officer near school had heroin, meth in his pockets

Leon Brisco is facing several charges.
Leon Brisco is facing several charges.(Mesa Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are revealing more details about what led to an officer being injured after a car crash into a school building Sunday afternoon.

According to an arrest report, the department was called out to Holmes Elementary School, near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue, around 11 a.m. after a report of a crash. When they arrived, they found Leon Brisco and a female passenger inside the car. The report stated that Brisco was seen “manipulating” inside a vehicle compartment. When an officer approached, they told Brisco that he was not free to leave, and that’s when Brisco reportedly became combative and refused to obey commands.

Police asked for backup units, but before other officers arrived, a fight broke out between Brisco and the officer. That officer was injured. More officers arrived to help arrest Brisco and found a syringe with a substance testing positive for heroin and another container testing positive meth in his pockets. He now faces charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of narcotics.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers

Latest News

Glendale to be renamed "Swift City' for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
If you’re the winner, be sure to claim your prize as soon as possible!
$500K lotto ticket sold in Chino Valley; $115K ‘Fantasy 5′ ticket sold at Peoria Walmart
.
Glendale mayor temporarily renames city to ‘Swift City’ in honor of upcoming Eras Tour
How to avoid passport renewal delays; processing taking up to 12 weeks