Docs: Man accused of injuring Mesa officer near school had heroin, meth in his pockets

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are revealing more details about what led to an officer being injured after a car crash into a school building Sunday afternoon.

According to an arrest report, the department was called out to Holmes Elementary School, near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue, around 11 a.m. after a report of a crash. When they arrived, they found Leon Brisco and a female passenger inside the car. The report stated that Brisco was seen “manipulating” inside a vehicle compartment. When an officer approached, they told Brisco that he was not free to leave, and that’s when Brisco reportedly became combative and refused to obey commands.

Police asked for backup units, but before other officers arrived, a fight broke out between Brisco and the officer. That officer was injured. More officers arrived to help arrest Brisco and found a syringe with a substance testing positive for heroin and another container testing positive meth in his pockets. He now faces charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of narcotics.

