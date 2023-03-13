Your Life
Colorado school resource officer dancing through life with students

A school resource officer in Colorado is supporting students by giving back every day.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Colorado school resource officer is a big hit with the students at his school.

Deputy Chad Wheat says a few months after he started at the high school in 2020, he was asked to talk about safety to the students. His safety demonstration has more than 18,000 likes and hundreds of shares on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Wheat said it’s all a part of fostering connections with the students he’s protecting.

“I’d be at all the extracurricular activities, sometimes off duty supporting all the sports, theatre, choir, band. Going to construction class, I’m going to P.E. class al the time. I go to various other classes,” he said. “So, I’m always trying to get involved with the students. More recently, Wheat was asked to perform with the Pom Squad dance team at the school.

