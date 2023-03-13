Arizona Aloha Festival wraps up weekend with stunning performances, tasty food

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people flocked to the 29th Annual Arizona Aloha Festival for two days filled with music, dancing, and plenty of delicious food! You didn’t have to leave Arizona to experience the Aloha State this weekend.

The free event was held at Tempe Town Lake and had tons of food, shops and performances. Families joined a Kanakapila (jam session) to learn how to play ukulele, make their own leis, and roam the marketplace picking out clothes, bags, hats and more. If you needed a midday snack, there was plenty to choose from. Guests treated themselves to tasty pork buns, poke bowls, Kalua sandwiches, and katsu, to name a few! For those that needed a cold drink to beat the heat, there were lemonade stands, shaved ice and boba.

There were also dazzling performances, including from a local group, Kamikahu Hale O Hula. Men, women and young girls of all ages took the stage to perform beautiful hula dances. One of Arizona’s Family’s very own was among the performers!

