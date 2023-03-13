Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

91-year-old veteran robbed of $7,000 while trying to get gas

An Arizona veteran was robbed of $7,000 after a random woman hugged him while he was pumping gas last week.
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:28 PM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARANA, Ariz. (13 News) - A 91-year-old veteran is speaking out after he says he was robbed of thousands of dollars.

According to Marana Police, Floyd Barber was at the Fry’s gas station on Silverbell and North Cortaro road on Wednesday when a suspect approached him and stole his money.

Thankfully, he wasn’t hurt. But now, Barber’s says he’s out thousands of dollars.

Barber, who served from 1952 to 1953 in Korea, said “nothing has ever happened like that to me.”

Barber said he’s been saving up for a dental procedure for a year and was on his way to the bank to deposit the money.

He said he was carrying $7,000 with him in an envelope in his back pocket. Details are limited about the suspect. But Barber said it was a woman who came up and took all his savings.

“I turned around and this woman came out of nowhere and started kissing me and hugging me. I didn’t know her. And that’s when she got my money,” he recalled.

He said he thought stopping for gas prior to the bank would be a safe bet, but looking back, he wishes he would have gone straight to the bank. “I was on my way to the bank to put the money in. I had the money at home, saving it. I should have just went to the bank instead of stopping to get gas,” he said.

While he wasn’t injured during the incident he said he’s only looking ahead. He said he has “no choice but to try and just move past it.”

“I’m a good person. It shouldn’t have happened. I give money away even when I can’t afford it. That shouldn’t have happened to me,” he said.

If you would like to help Barber you can find the link to his GoFundMe here.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers

Latest News

A 2-year-old boy is dead after drowning in a Scottsdale home’s backyard pool.
2-year-old boy dead after drowning in Scottsdale backyard pool
Leon Brisco is facing several charges.
Docs: Man accused of injuring Mesa officer near school had heroin, meth in his pockets
Glendale to be renamed "Swift City' for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
If you’re the winner, be sure to claim your prize as soon as possible!
$500K lotto ticket sold in Chino Valley; $115K ‘Fantasy 5′ ticket sold at Peoria Walmart
.
Glendale mayor temporarily renames city to ‘Swift City’ in honor of upcoming Eras Tour