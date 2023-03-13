67th Avenue to Broadway Road shut down due to water releasing into Salt River

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Department of Transportation officials say an area near the Salt River in Phoenix is closed due to flooding on Sunday night. Due to SRP releasing water from reservoirs into the Salt River, 67th Avenue from Southern Avenue to Broadway Road is shut down because of floodwaters.

CLOSED: 67th Avenue from Southern Avenue to Broadway Road is closed due to flooding. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/emnL0Earau — Maricopa County Department of Transportation (@MaricopaRoads) March 13, 2023

The busy winter season has caused water to fill up reservoirs in the Valley. In order to prevent massive flooding, SRP began releasing water at the beginning of March. Last week, the floodwaters began to hit the Valley, with some water going into Tempe Town Lake. Those who live near low-water crossing areas should be cautious.

