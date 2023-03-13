Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

67th Avenue to Broadway Road shut down due to water releasing into Salt River

Water release into the river has shut down the area.
Water release into the river has shut down the area.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:32 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Department of Transportation officials say an area near the Salt River in Phoenix is closed due to flooding on Sunday night. Due to SRP releasing water from reservoirs into the Salt River, 67th Avenue from Southern Avenue to Broadway Road is shut down because of floodwaters.

The busy winter season has caused water to fill up reservoirs in the Valley. In order to prevent massive flooding, SRP began releasing water at the beginning of March. Last week, the floodwaters began to hit the Valley, with some water going into Tempe Town Lake. Those who live near low-water crossing areas should be cautious.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers

Latest News

A man has been arrested and an officer has been hospitalized after the crash.
Officer hurt, man arrested after crashing into school building in Mesa
Arizona Police Association officials react to attacks against Mesa officers
The crash happened near Country Club Way and Southern Avenue.
One person dead, 3 others hospitalized after fiery collision in Tempe
One dead, 3 hospitalized after crash in Tempe