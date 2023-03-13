Your Life
61 people, including 9 children, displaced after apartment complex fire

Officials said 61 people were displaced from their homes after an apartment complex fire.
By Zoe Strothers and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:11 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A fire at a Connecticut apartment complex left 61 people displaced, including nine children.

The Hartford Fire Department said it responded to a call at an occupied 44-unit apartment complex just after noon on Friday.

Fire officials said they discovered a concealed fire in the walls of the second, third and fourth floors of the building.

In a statement, officials said they opened the walls up top to bottom, as well as the roof for vertical ventilation, to extinguish the fire.

WFSB reports there were no injuries to any of the residents or firefighters.

The apartment complex was deemed uninhabitable by city officials. A total of 34 units were affected, displacing 61 people, which included 52 adults and nine children. One of the units was vacant.

The Red Cross is working with the city’s Health and Human Services Department and the property owner to help the displaced families. Three families refused assistance.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

