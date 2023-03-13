Your Life
$500K lotto ticket sold in Chino Valley; $115K ‘Fantasy 5′ ticket sold at Peoria Walmart

If you’re the winner, be sure to claim your prize as soon as possible!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We have 2 big winners from this weekend’s Arizona lottery drawings, with the tickets being sold at a popular gas station and supermarket.

Arizona Lottery officials say on Saturday, someone who purchased a ticket at the Chino Valley Maverick off of Highway 89 won $578,008 in the Mega Multiplier Progressive jackpot. Winning numbers were not released for that game.

Another big winning ticket, worth $115,000 was sold at a Peoria Walmart store off 74th Avenue and Thunderbird. The winning numbers in that drawing were: 3-6-15-20-36.

