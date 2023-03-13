Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

2-year-old boy dead after drowning in Scottsdale backyard pool

Investigators learned that the drowning happened at a pool at a neighbor’s house.
A 2-year-old boy is dead after drowning in a Scottsdale home’s backyard pool.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - A 2-year-old boy has died after drowning in a Scottsdale home’s backyard pool.

Scottsdale Fire officials said they responded to reports of a call reporting a “baby not breathing” around 11:30 a.m. at a home near Scottsdale and Thomas Roads. When officials responded to the scene, they took the child to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Investigators learned that the drowning happened at a pool at a neighbor’s house. No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as they become available.

A child is dead after drowning in a backyard pool in Scottsdale.
A child is dead after drowning in a backyard pool in Scottsdale.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers

Latest News

Leon Brisco is facing several charges.
Docs: Man accused of injuring Mesa officer near school had heroin, meth in his pockets
Glendale to be renamed "Swift City' for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
If you’re the winner, be sure to claim your prize as soon as possible!
$500K lotto ticket sold in Chino Valley; $115K ‘Fantasy 5′ ticket sold at Peoria Walmart
.
Glendale mayor temporarily renames city to ‘Swift City’ in honor of upcoming Eras Tour