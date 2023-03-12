Your Life
Warm and sunny weekend with rain to come later

It's going to be a warm and sunny weekend with rain to come later this week.
By Cristiana Ramos
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Good Morning! Mild and muggy start to our morning with temps in the 50s and 60s throughout the Phoenix area.

Yesterday, North of Phoenix along 1-17 near Cave Creek got a little over an inch of rain, but drier weather is forecast for this afternoon. Headed to Phoenix Raceway? Bring plenty of water and sunscreen because above-average temperatures will persist with breezes 10-15 mph under mostly sunny skies. We’ll see highs in the upper 70s hopefully reaching our first 80 of this year in Phoenix. In High Country, spotty rain is still possible throughout the day with winds 15-20 mph and mild temperatures.

Same story through Tuesday ahead of our next storm system that will push into our state starting Tuesday night through early Thursday. It will up rain chances here in the valley and dump snow over the high country along with strong winds. This could be a possible First Alert Weather Day. After the storm passes, highs drop down to the lower 70s by Wednesday with a slight warm trend by next weekend.

