Two-car crash ends with a truck in a Glendale apartment

By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A two-car crash happened early Sunday morning, with a truck crashing through a Glendale apartment.

Glendale Police officers responded to the scene involving a truck and a car around 3:30 a.m. near Entertainment Boulevard and 93rd Avenue.

Officers have closed 93rd Avenue between Maryland and Glendale avenues and Entertainment Blvd. between 91st Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard for the incident, according to the Maricopa County Department of Transportation. Below is some footage of the vehicles involved and the investigation underway:

There's no word yet if impairment was a factor.

Glendale Police has not responded with any further information about anyone hospitalized or if impairment was a factor.

