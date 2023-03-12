Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Two arrested after killing of Arizona City resident early Saturday morning

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of an Arizona City man.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of an Arizona City man.(Casa Grande Police Department)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:20 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men have been arrested in connection with the killing of an Arizona City resident early Saturday morning in Casa Grande.

Casa Grande residents 21-year-old Roberto Barrera and 20-year-old Victor Leal have been arrested in connection with the March 11th murder of 30-year-old Julian Reynolds. Both men face various charges, such as first-degree murder, third-degree burglary, and tampering with evidence.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Casa Grande Police responded to reports of a shooting near Isom Road near Elzy Pearson Shooting Range. Officers found Reynolds, who appeared to have died from multiple gunshot wounds, on Isom Road when they arrived. A witness told investigators that Barrera, Leal, and a teenager were driving in the area when they ran out of gas.

When they called another friend to bring them gas, the men decided to steal Reynold’s car while he was near the range collecting brass casings. Reynolds confronted the two, and that’s when the shooting happened. The 16-year-old ran away from the area, and the two men took some of Reynolds’s personal items, got into his car, and sped away. Officers soon found where the men lived and were soon able to arrest them. Casa Grande Police Department’s K9 Blitz found the murder weapon in the desert near the scene.

Another 16-year-old was later found to be hiding evidence for Barrera and Leal and will face charges of Tampering with Evidence. The teenager who fled the scene has since been released to his parents with no charges.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again

Latest News

There's no information about anyone hospitalized or if impairment was a factor.
Two-car crash ends with a truck in a Glendale apartment
AZFAMILY | Truck crashes into Glendale apartment early Sunday morning
Police have blocked off an extensive portion of Camelback near 75th Ave.
Deadly motorcycle crash closes Camelback Road in Glendale
Man allegedly attacked 3 Mesa police officers at coffee shop