Officer hurt, man arrested after crashing into school building in Mesa

A man has been arrested and an officer has been hospitalized after the crash.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested and an officer is hospitalized after a car crashed into a school building in Mesa Sunday afternoon.

Two Mesa police officers were flagged down by a witness when the vehicle crashed into a building near Horne and 9th Avenue near Holmes Elementary School. Details are limited but when the officers tried to speak to the driver and the passenger involved in the crash, a fight broke out.

The driver got on top of one of the officers while the other tried to pull the suspect off and hold him down until more help arrived. The second officer was taken to a nearby hospital for a CAT scan. Investigators have not indicated if impairment was a factor.

This is the fourth officer injured by a suspect in the past 2 days.

