Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Mesa police officer needs surgery after suspect breaks hand in Dutch Bros. fight

Court documents say Williams told officers he intentionally goes places to put himself in...
Court documents say Williams told officers he intentionally goes places to put himself in dangerous situations.(File image: Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three Mesa police officers were injured in a fight to arrest a man at a Mesa Dutch Bros. location Saturday morning.

The 21-year-old Tegan Williams sent the three officers to the hospital, one of whom requires surgery for broken hand bones during the struggle. Williams was arrested at the scene and faces various charges such as aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, criminal damage, and 3rd-degree trespassing. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

On Saturday around 8:45 a.m., Mesa police responded to reports of a person disturbing a Dutch Bros. just off Power Road near Ray Road. Williams left the area before officers arrived but returned to the service window at the restaurant while officers were speaking with staff. When officers confronted Williams, he refused to leave, and one officer told him that he would deploy his Tazer if Williams wouldn’t leave. He refused again, starting a 6-minute fight with officers. Witnesses at the scene and body-worn footage, documents say, showed that Williams grabbed and squeezed one officer’s hand so hard during the fight that it broke. He also kicked another officer unconscious at the scene and bruised his nose. A third officer also had a hand injury that required an x-ray.

Court documents say Williams told officers he intentionally goes places to put himself in dangerous situations and that he flees police whenever he’s pulled over while driving. He also told officers that he wished he’d taken the first officer hostage, put him into submission, and taken his gun, police papers say. Investigators later learned that he was recently arrested by Glendale Police on felony charges.

The Dutch Bros. location had to be closed for nearly 3 hours while the investigation took place.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley
.
18 months after her death, family of Peoria nurse still looking for answers
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again

Latest News

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of an Arizona City man.
Two arrested after killing of Arizona City resident near Casa Grande gun range
There's no information about anyone hospitalized or if impairment was a factor.
Two-car crash ends with a truck in a Glendale apartment
AZFAMILY | Truck crashes into Glendale apartment early Sunday morning
Police have blocked off an extensive portion of Camelback near 75th Ave.
Deadly motorcycle crash closes Camelback Road in Glendale