LIVE: Phoenix Rising take on the Charleston Battery to open the season

The Arizona's Family Sports and Entertainment Network launches on March 1.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Alright, Phoenix Rising FC fans! The season is finally here -- and if you can’t make it to the game, you can watch all 34 games live on the newly-created Arizona’s Family Sports and Entertainment Network. And did we mention, it’s free?

On Saturday, the Rising will take on the Charleston Battery at 5:30 p.m. Click/tap to watch the game lIve.

Head Coach Juan Guerra spoke to reporters on how the home opener outside Walter Studios in Phoenix on Wednesday. He spoke about how the team felt after the team’s preseason trip to Mexico, where the team said it tied Pumas Tabasco, 0-0; and Liga de Expansión MX’s Apertura Champion Atlante, 1-1.

“We need to go to Charleston and continue to believe in one idea,” Guerra said. “We understand it is not going to be perfect, but now we are competing for points. I’m excited to see how the players preform… How much can they turn it on now? We recruited players with character – guys that are competitors. We have quality individuals that understand how to win and how hard it is to win.”

Arizona’s Family Sports and Entertainment Network (AzFSEN) can be found over the air on channel 44 and channel 13 on Cox. Games will also be broadcast nationwide, free of charge on AZFamily.com and on the AZFamily streaming TV and mobile apps. Want even more sports? The new network will also broadcast the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) 6A and Open boys and girls basketball championships on Saturday, March 4.

