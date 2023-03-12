110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

How to watch Phoenix Rising FC games

Official logo of KPHE-TV channel 44 Phoenix and Phoenix Rising F.C.
Arizona's Family Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Phoenix Rising F.C. and can be found with an over-the-air antenna on channel 44 and on COX cable channel 13, both in the Phoenix metro area.(azfamily / Phoenix Rising F.C.)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Alright, Phoenix Rising FC fans! The season is underway, and if you can’t make it to the game, you can watch all but one of the 34 games live on the newly-created Arizona’s Family Sports, for free?

If you don’t have access to that channel, we’ve got you covered. We will be live-streaming those games on our website, mobile app, and smart tv app. To view the live stream, you must be in Arizona.

[Click/tap to watch Phoenix Rising live]

Arizona’s Family Sports can be found over the air on channel 44 and channel 13 on Cox.

[Phoenix Rising schedule]

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

See which restaurants Maricopa County health inspectors found cockroaches in kitchens and mold...
Cockroaches in kitchen, mold growing in sauce bottle at Phoenix area restaurants
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Lori Vallow found guilty of murder in deaths of her 2 youngest children, other charges
Gold is no longer allowed to treat patients legally now that he has surrendered his license.
Scottsdale dentist surrenders license at board’s request after investigation
The other man has still not resurfaced.
Body recovered after two people jump into Tempe Town Lake, but only one resurfaced
Bartolome Godinez-Perez, 36, was arrested and booked on multiple charges including manslaughter.
Alleged drunk driver arrested after crash leaves teen dead, family hurt in north Phoenix

Latest News

Arizona's Family Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Phoenix Rising F.C. and can be...
Arizona’s Family announces broadcast partnership with Phoenix Rising, launch of new network
Brittney Griner is back for the new Phoenix Mercury season after being released from a prison...
Brittney Griner set to return to the court as new Phoenix Mercury season kicks off
Rumors have been swirling about who could take the reigns as the new Suns' new head coach.
Suns gain permission to interview 3 NBA assistants in coaching search
Arizona Coyotes
What’s next? A brief history of the Arizona Coyotes