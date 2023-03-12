How to watch Phoenix Rising FC games

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Alright, Phoenix Rising FC fans! The season is underway, and if you can’t make it to the game, you can watch all but one of the 34 games live on the newly-created Arizona’s Family Sports, for free?

If you don’t have access to that channel, we’ve got you covered. We will be live-streaming those games on our website, mobile app, and smart tv app. To view the live stream, you must be in Arizona.

Arizona’s Family Sports can be found over the air on channel 44 and channel 13 on Cox.

