Here’s why your favorite Phoenix-area pool might not open this year

Valley cities are paying up more than ever -- even $25 per hour to shore up a lifeguard shortage.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Your favorite swimming spot in Phoenix is in danger of not being open this summer. While the Valley is closing in on swimming season, cities are struggling to hire lifeguards.

“Love to swim especially with Arizona heat,” said Mariana Abasta, who was at Encanto Park over the weekend to enjoy the warm temperatures.

If the lifeguard drought is anything like last year in Phoenix, Abasta is worried the spots she likes to swim at might be closed again this season. “It would be really sad especially for public pools because not everyone can afford to have a pool for themselves.”

If the City of Phoenix wants to open every single pool this season, they will need 650 lifeguards for their 29 locations. So if they were to start the season this weekend, they could only open 14.

Ever since the pandemic, the application pool for lifeguards has been running dry. “Lifeguarding was glamorous, and I’m not sure why the glamor has gone away so much for teens,” said Becky Kirk, the City of Phoenix aquatic supervisor.

This year the City of Phoenix is offering a $3000 incentive for lifeguards to work the whole season. But they aren’t the only city fishing for applicants. Scottsdale is offering a pay bump during peak swim times. Glendale advertises $25 an hour for lifeguards. It seems like pretty much every Valley city is offering an incentive. “We want them all to come work at our pools unfortunately, it’s also not just competing with Scottsdale Glendale or other cities we are also competing against retail stores and different opportunities that are paying more than a lifeguard position so we are losing teens to the other part-time jobs,” said Kirk.

The reason there’s a big push for applicants now is that there are about 30 hours of certification training required before the season.

