Deadly motorcycle crash closes Camelback Road in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly motorcycle crash has closed a stretch of Camelback Road in Glendale Saturday night.

According to Sgt. Thompson with Glendale police, officers were called out just before 7 p..m. to the area of 75th Avenue and Camelback. Officers arrived they found a 27-year-old man unresponsive. Paramedics then rushed the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators say the other driver stayed at the scene of the crash and that no impairment was suspected. Authorities are now working to learn more about what led up to the crash.

Traffic officials expect Camelback Road to be closed through the early morning hours and are asking the public to avoid the area.

