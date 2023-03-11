Warm weekend with a shamrockin’ forecast

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Good Morning! Happy Spring Break!

Mild start to our morning with temps in the 50s and 60s, and this afternoon we will see highs in the Phoenix area and lower deserts in the 80s. We’ll see some partly cloudy skies and breezy. Our average daily high is 77 degrees, but get ready for even warmer temperatures on the way next week. In High Country, scattered rain is possible throughout the day and windy conditions are 15-30 mph.

Are you headed to Phoenix Raceway Sunday? Bring plenty of water and sunscreen because above-average temperatures will persist with off-and-on breezy conditions under sunny skies. On Tuesday, strong ridging of high pressure will settle over the area, and bump highs possibly into the mid-80s!

We will see another storm system pushing into our state starting Tuesday night. It will up rain chances here in the valley on Wednesday and a drop in temperatures by the end of the week. Our high temperatures will cool down to the lower 70s by next Thursday.

