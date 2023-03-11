Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Warm weekend with a shamrockin’ forecast

It's gonna be a warm weekend with a possibility in the mid-80s!
By Cristiana Ramos
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:18 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Good Morning! Happy Spring Break!

Mild start to our morning with temps in the 50s and 60s, and this afternoon we will see highs in the Phoenix area and lower deserts in the 80s. We’ll see some partly cloudy skies and breezy. Our average daily high is 77 degrees, but get ready for even warmer temperatures on the way next week. In High Country, scattered rain is possible throughout the day and windy conditions are 15-30 mph.

Are you headed to Phoenix Raceway Sunday? Bring plenty of water and sunscreen because above-average temperatures will persist with off-and-on breezy conditions under sunny skies. On Tuesday, strong ridging of high pressure will settle over the area, and bump highs possibly into the mid-80s!

We will see another storm system pushing into our state starting Tuesday night. It will up rain chances here in the valley on Wednesday and a drop in temperatures by the end of the week. Our high temperatures will cool down to the lower 70s by next Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
No serious injuries were reported, and no officers were hurt.
Man arrested after alleged shoplifting leads to officer-involved shooting at Phoenix Walmart
He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley

Latest News

Weather warming up this weekend to the 80s
Conditions are just about perfect for all of the NASCAR races at Phoenix Raceway tonight and...
Warm weekend with temperatures in the 80s!
Temperatures warming up ahead of NASCAR weekend
Overnight clouds should keep low temperatures in the mild range around Phoenix