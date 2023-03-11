Republican Jake Hoffman considers lawsuit over Gov. Katie Hobbs’ executive orders

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One of the leading conservative voices at the state Capitol on Friday defended the tactics used to vet Gov. Katie Hobbs’ picks to lead key state agencies.

“I believe Governor Hobbs won by a very slim majority, and she needs to understand that it is her duty to work with the legislature — not only on things like the confirmation hearings process, but on things like the budget,” said Sen. Jake Hoffman, a Republican from Queen Creek.

Hoffman is the chairman of the committee that reviews the Democratic governor’s nominations to lead key agencies and recommends whether the Senate should confirm. So far, Hobbs has withdrawn two of her choices, including one who faced a contentious hearing in front of Hoffman’s committee. Following that hearing, Hobbs accused the Republicans on the legislative panel of harassing her nominees.

Hoffman started the current legislative session by threatening to sue the governor over her use of executive orders and vowed to block what he called her “woke agenda.” But he said those comments shouldn’t disqualify him from overseeing the vetting process. As for the threats of lawsuits, Hoffman said he hasn’t filed anything yet, but he is speaking with lawyers about possible litigation in the future.

