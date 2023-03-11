Many fun events happening this week in the Phoenix area!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With the weather forecast predicting 80 degrees all weekend, there are many events to choose from to enjoy this beautiful weekend and to spend some time outside!

Phoenix

March 10-12 - 2023 March NASCAR Weekend | Phoenix Raceway - 7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr., Avondale

It’s NASCAR weekend, baby! If you’re all about speed, you don’t want to miss out as drivers hit the track all weekend long, including stars like Kyle Larson and Chase Briscoe. You can purchase tickets for the NASCAR Cup Series Race, NASCAR Xfinity Series Race and Arca Menards Series Race here.

March 11 - 40th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Faire | Hance Park - 1202 N. 3rd St.

It’s that time of year again. Get ready to enjoy 2 stages of Irish music and dancing, food and beverages, vendors, groups from the Irish American community here in Phoenix. Pets and kiddos are free, and there’s even free parking and a shuttle service from N. Central and W. Palm Lane available too! Tickets start at $10 here.

March 11-13 - World Baseball Classic | Chase Field - 401 E. Jefferson St.

Come on out to a ball game at Chase Field. The 2023 World Baseball Classic is happening for five days, from Saturday until Wednesday. Team USA, Team Canada, Team Mexico, Team Colombia and Team Great Britain will be playing. For schedules and tickets, click here.

Mesa

March 11-12 - STOMP | Mesa Arts Center - 1 E. Main Street

STOMP is thumping and bumping its way into the Valley at the Ikeda Theatre. You’ll be amazed to see what kinds of variant sounds this group of talented performers can get out of a variety of household and workplace items. This show is fun for the whole family...and might inspire your little one to get a set of drumsticks for items around our house. Click here for tickets.

March 10-12 - Carnival at The Park | Bell Bank Park - 6321 S Ellsworth Rd

If you need a stomach-drop moment, you can choose from over 20 different amusement park rides at Bell Bank Park. The carnival starts on Friday and runs all weekend. Besides amusement rides, there will be many food stands and other games. There is free entrance to the carnival and parking at the park is $5 per car. Check out this website for more information.

Tempe

March 12 - Miss and Mister phxPRIDE 2023 Pageant | Tempe Center for the Arts - 700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy

It’s pageant season in the Valley for the LGBTQ+ community in Arizona and this year, the 2023 Miss & Mister Phoenix Pride royalty will be selected. There are 19 standing preliminary titleholders competing in categories such as Red Carpet Attire, On-Stage Question, Talent, and more. Doors open at 3, and the pageant will begin at 4 p.m. Tickets are available for $20 here.

March 11-12 - Arizona Aloha Festival | Tempe Town Lake - 72 W. Rio Salado Parkway

Hawaii is coming to Tempe! On Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Aloha Festival will have music, food, dancing and more at Tempe Town Lake. The event is free to everyone, and there is a chance to win a trip to Hawaii through a raffle at the festival. For more information, click here.

March 12 - NEDA Walk 2023 | Kiwanis Park - corner of Mill Ave. & All America Way

The National Eating Disorders Awareness (NEDA) will host a Sunday walk in Tempe. Registering will help raise money and awareness about eating disorders and how it affects millions of people’s lives. Check-in for the walk begins at 9 a.m. at Kiwanis Park. Click here for more information.

Chandler

March 16-19 - Ostrich Festival | Tumbleweed Park - 2250 S. McQueen Road

It’s that time of year again! This historic festival is returning to Chandler, bigger and better than ever. There are plenty of days and times available with a host of star-studded performers. This year TRAIN will be heading the event, preceded by MacKenzie Porter and Willie Jones and followed by The Commodores and Nicky Youre as well as Sublime with Rome. Get your tickets now!

