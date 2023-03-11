Your Life
Man hospitalized after reportedly hit by truck in north Phoenix

A man is in the hospital after being hit by a truck in north Phoenix Friday night.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after he was reportedly hit by a truck in north Phoenix late Friday night.

Just before 11 p.m., Phoenix police officers responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian near 32nd Street and Greenway Road. Investigators learned that a man was trying to cross Greenway Road when a truck headed east hit him.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Impairment doesn’t appear to be a factor at this time, according to police.

