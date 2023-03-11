Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after early morning crash in Avondale

A man is dead after being involved in an early morning single-car crash in Avondale.
A man is dead after being involved in an early morning single-car crash in Avondale.(MGN)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:38 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an early morning single-car crash in Avondale.

Around 5:30 a.m., Avondale Police officers responded to reports of a single-car crash near El Mirage Road and Parkway Lane. The male driver, who has not been identified yet, died at the scene. Another man who was a passenger had minor physical injuries.

Detectives are investigating the area, so drivers are asked to avoid S. El Mirage Road, south of Broadway Road in the area.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
No serious injuries were reported, and no officers were hurt.
Man arrested after alleged shoplifting leads to officer-involved shooting at Phoenix Walmart
He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley

Latest News

Six different events to choose from this weekend.
Many fun events happening this week in the Phoenix area!
The city of Phoenix says because the birds are feral and no one claims ownership, there is no...
Realtor says roosters taking over Phoenix neighborhood deterring potential buyers
Roosters and chickens taking over Phoenix neighborhood
The defense team is saying Bryan Patrick Miller is not guilty by reason of insanity due to...
Ex-wife of ‘Zombie Hunter’ testifies about his confession of another attack