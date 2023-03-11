Man dead after early morning crash in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an early morning single-car crash in Avondale.

Around 5:30 a.m., Avondale Police officers responded to reports of a single-car crash near El Mirage Road and Parkway Lane. The male driver, who has not been identified yet, died at the scene. Another man who was a passenger had minor physical injuries.

Detectives are investigating the area, so drivers are asked to avoid S. El Mirage Road, south of Broadway Road in the area.

