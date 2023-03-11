Man arrested after attacking 3 officers at Mesa Dutch Bros.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested after reportedly attacking Mesa police officers at a Dutch Bros.

It all happened Saturday morning near Ray and Power roads when someone called Mesa Police Department reporting that a man was being verbal with staff and was overall causing a disturbance. Before officers could arrive at the scene, the man left but soon returned once they arrived. He began to approach officers in a hostile way, and officers directed a taser at the man.

When the taser was deployed, it did not connect, and a fight broke out between the officers and the man. Three officers were injured in the incident, and while no specific details were given, Mesa Police say officers are being looked at in the hospital since the incident. The man hasn’t yet been identified and is being evaluated for DUI. Investigators say he will be booked on various charges.

