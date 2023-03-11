Your Life
Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again

He was initially arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into jail
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding...
Andres Salazar was arrested on Friday after failing to appear in court for two outstanding warrants.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:07 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The former Maricopa County detention officer who attempted to smuggle meth, fentanyl and more inside the Lower Buckeye jail in Phoenix was arrested again.

Andres Salazar, 27, was arrested on Friday by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension and Tactical Enforcement and Desert Hawk Violent Crimes Task Force for two outstanding warrants after not appearing for his court date.

The two warrants included a $25,000 bond and two counts of promoting prison contraband, sale or transportation of dangerous drugs, and sale or transportation of narcotic drugs with a $100,000 bond. Salazar had formerly been arrested on Jan. 11 on those charges and has since been transferred to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

