Former Maricopa County detention officer arrested again

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The former Maricopa County detention officer who attempted to smuggle meth, fentanyl and more inside the Lower Buckeye jail in Phoenix was arrested again.

Andres Salazar, 27, was arrested on Friday by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension and Tactical Enforcement and Desert Hawk Violent Crimes Task Force for two outstanding warrants after not appearing for his court date.

The two warrants included a $25,000 bond and two counts of promoting prison contraband, sale or transportation of dangerous drugs, and sale or transportation of narcotic drugs with a $100,000 bond. Salazar had formerly been arrested on Jan. 11 on those charges and has since been transferred to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.