Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Coroner: Death of former Ohio AMBER Alert infant unexplained

A coroner concluded that the death of Ky'air Thomas (right), who along with his twin brother...
A coroner concluded that the death of Ky'air Thomas (right), who along with his twin brother Kason, (left) became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert last year, was due to “sudden unexplained infant death” that involved an “unsafe sleep environment.”(National Center for Missing and Exploited)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:55 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An autopsy has concluded that the death of one of two Ohio twin boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered nationwide attention last year was due to “sudden unexplained infant death” that involved an “unsafe sleep environment.”

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office on Friday cited “no evidence of trauma, foul play, abuse, or neglect” in the Jan. 28 death of the 6-month-old Columbus boy.

The office said the child had been placed face-down on an adult bed with excess bedding and pillows, which it called an unsafe sleep environment, after being fed and was left unsupervised, but it could not be determined whether such “significant conditions” played a role in his death.

The coroner’s office said young infants have limited neck muscle strength to reposition their airway which can lead to a form of oxygen deprivation, but the office couldn’t confirm or exclude “a contributory component of mechanical or obstructive asphyxia” so the manner of the child’s death “is best ruled as undetermined.”

“The cause of death is ruled sudden unexplained infant death with other significant conditions including unsafe sleep environment; post-prandial infant placed facedown, unsupervised, on an adult bed, surrounded by excess pillows and blankets,” the coroner’s office said.

On Jan. 28, the boy’s mother reported that he had suffered a seizure and he later died at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Columbus police identified him as one of two boys who were the subject of an Amber Alert, used to publicize a child’s disappearance, after an idling car was taken Dec. 20 while their mother was picking up an order at a Columbus pizza restaurant.

One child was found hours later in a car carrier seat between two vehicles in a parking lot near Dayton International Airport, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) west of Columbus. Police officers in Indianapolis, which is 175 miles (282 kilometers) west of Columbus, found the other boy on the evening of Dec. 22 in an abandoned car that had been stolen three days earlier in Columbus, Ohio, authorities said.

Nalah Tamiko Jackson, 24, was arrested on kidnapping charges and was later indicted on two federal counts of kidnapping of a minor.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
The horrific murders shocked the Phoenix community.
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
He is wearing a metal collar and was last seen in the area of 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Pkwy.
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate
A firefighter in Georgia helped deliver his granddaughter at a fire station.
Firefighter helps deliver his own granddaughter at fire station
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Ohio
The snowmelt in east Phoenix is causing some flooding trouble.
Bottomland flooding east of Phoenix due to heavy snowmelt