Allergy season is here for the Valley and expected to get worse

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s sneezing season for the Valley. “My eyes, just the running eyes. They feel like they’re burning all the time,” said Tami Galba, whose been suffering from allergies in Phoenix.

Due to a wet winter, allergy season has blown into the Valley a little off schedule. It’s taking a toll on allergy sufferers like Galba. “I got a scratchy throat, runny noses, and using more of my inhaler,” said Galba.

If you’re hopeful an early season means an early end, don’t hold your breath. “I think this season is going to be pretty long this year,” said Dr. Sanjay Patel. Allergists like Dr. Patel said pollen levels are already high and expect them to get higher into the weekend. “We have already got calls and will probably get a lot more,” said Dr. Patel.

There are some things to remember to make these next few weeks more bearable. When driving around, you might want to keep your window rolled up. For exercising, you want to do as much of it indoors, especially cardio. Make sure you know your medication, talk to a doctor about what’s best for you and learn how often you should take it.

This is especially the case if you have asthma. Not only will this season have a greater impact on you, but some of the medication you might need may be harder to come by. “With the recent shortages of specifically of albuterol that’s been happening at the pharmacies, it’s not something you want to leave to the last minute to be refilled. So check your inhaler that it’s not expired and talk with your doctor about getting it refilled,” said Dr. Patel.

It’s never too late to check your medication with your doctor. It’s better to make sure you are stocked up than be stuffed up all season.

