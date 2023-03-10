‘Would he love me enough not to kill me?’: Ex-wife of ‘Zombie Hunter’ testifies at trial

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the murder trial for Bryan Patrick Miller continues, for the first time ever, we heard from his ex-wife Amy about what their life was like behind closed doors, in concerning graphic detail.

For much of this trial, the defense has focused on Bryan Patrick Miller’s mental state and struggles throughout his life, which is why they say he is not guilty by reason of insanity. Parts of their defense have included his fear and discomfort with and around knives.

But how his ex-wife Amy describes aspects of their relationship and what he would do to her, including with knives, is incredibly alarming. “He expressed that he enjoyed seeing me in pain,” she testified in court Thursday. “Would he love me enough not to kill me?” Her face was shielded from the media.

It was clear from the start of her testimony she was very passive and submissive to what Miller wanted from her. “What the husband wanted is what the wife was supposed to do,” Amy said. That school of thought would become more apparent as the day went on.

Miller is accused of brutally stabbing two young women to death — Angela Brosso and Melanie Bernas — back in 1992 and 1993. They were dubbed “The Canal Murders” and went unsolved for decades until DNA and genealogy linked Miller to both crime scenes, and he was arrested in 2015. That’s when he was portraying his character “The Zombie Hunter” in the community.

Amy and Miller met in Phoenix and got engaged a few years after the Canal Murders before moving to Washington state. It was there that she noticed Miller’s sexual aggression became concerning after he was acquitted of stabbing a woman in self-defense. That’s when Amy said Miller started consistently printing out porn and saving it on his computer.

At some points, very violent sexual situations,” said Amy. “Were any of the images, images that have throats being cut?” asked the prosecutor. “Yes,” Amy said. “Were any of the images, images of women being killed?” asked the prosecutor. “Yes,” Amy responded.

She said in the bedroom, he ramped things up as well. “Earliest on there were small knives, later after release, that included straight pins as well,” said Amy.

Amy said he would use those sharp objects to make her bleed. “When you would bled, what would he do?” asked the prosecutor. “He would, um, both lick the wounds and play in the blood,” said Amy. She told the court she always complied in hopes of staying alive.

But perhaps the most chilling revelation Thursday was when she said part of Miller desired to murder her. “He stated at one point, and eventually got to where he fairly commonly would state, that if he didn’t love me so much, he would like to kill me,” Amy said. “Did that comment impact your willingness to argue with him, say no to him, that kind of thing?” asked the prosecutor. “Very much,” Amy said. “I would have been scared to object.”

Amy and Miller eventually divorced before he was arrested for the Canal Murders. They also share a daughter together.

Because there was so much to unpack, Arizona’s Family will have part two of Amy’s testimony Friday with the secrets and confessions Miller shared with her about other victims. Amy is not done testifying, but we’re unsure when she’ll return to court. As of now, this trial will be going into April.

