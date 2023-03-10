Your Life
What’s happening during NASCAR Weekend at the Phoenix Raceway?

File photo of Phoenix Raceway, located in Avondale, Arizona.
File photo of Phoenix Raceway, located in Avondale, Arizona.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ready? Start your engines. Get yourself and your entire for a jam-packed weekend of family fun.

Kickstarting the major racing events this weekend at Phoenix Raceway is the ARCA Menards Series on Friday at 6 p.m. And on Saturday, at 2:30 p.m., the Xfinity Series race will be happening. On Sunday, the Cup Series Race will start at 12:30 p.m. and you can expect drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Briscoe to give the desert a show. More Phoenix Raceway information can be found here.

Low Prices for Campers

Phoenix Raceway campers asked for an upgrade to buy essentials, and Walmart delivered.

Walmart is operating the grocery store inside Phoenix Raceway’s GEICO Gecko Campgrounds beginning this weekend. Check the video in the player to see more of what they can expect, and of course, that means affordable prices.

Teen NASCAR Racer

Here's what you need to know about NASCAR weekend in Phoenix.

16-year old-Bradley Erickson has had a life-long passion for racing since he was just 5 years old. The Phoenix local says it all started at a local track located just inside of South Mountain Park called South Mountain Speedway. Since then, his racing career has taken him to the Valley of the Sun Quarter Midget Association and Tucson Quarter Midget Association. And now, he’ll be performing at the ARCA Menards West series at Phoenix Raceway.

Family Entertainment at Speediatrics Fun Day Festival

Looking for something for the whole family this weekend? We have you covered.

The NASCAR Foundation’s Speediatrics Fun Day Festival powered by Kaulig Racing will bring the sport of NASCAR to life for kids ages 7 – 12 through a specialized curriculum and a NASCAR-themed at-track festival

