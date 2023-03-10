Warm weekend with temperatures in the 80s!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is plenty of on-and-off cloudiness this Friday, with temperatures warming up to the upper 70s. The average for today’s date is 76 degrees. Conditions are just about perfect for all of the NASCAR races at Phoenix Raceway tonight and through the weekend. Sunny skies usually mean more tire changes, so look for a lot of the race strategy planned around cloud cover! Wind advisory tonight for northwest Arizona should expire at 10 p.m. Still, gusts have been high across Mohave County and the river communities. Here in the Valley, look for clouds to keep overnight lows on the mild side, around 60 for Sky Harbor. Some scattered, very light showers are possible over the High Country tonight and tomorrow. This could bring a higher amount of snowmelt activity, so please be cautious in any stream or creek. Watch for possible flooding down Oak Creek and south of the Mogollon Rim.

It’ll be a big event day on Saturday across the Valley, and temperatures will be just about perfect under partly cloudy skies. Look for highs to be a few degrees above normal, near 80 degrees across the Valley. Sunday, look for more mild and dry weather across the Valley, with highs again around 80 degrees. High pressure briefly building in from the west will pop the highs Monday and Tuesday to the low to mid-80s before a cooling trend hits Wednesday through the end of the week. Another winter-like system will bring temperatures down to the 70s with a chance of rain Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Still not confident on amounts or exact timing, so keep an eye on our First Alert forecast here on AZ Family!

