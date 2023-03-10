Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Warm weekend with temperatures in the 80s!

Enjoy highs in the 80s! Chance of rain next week.
Conditions are just about perfect for all of the NASCAR races at Phoenix Raceway tonight and...
Conditions are just about perfect for all of the NASCAR races at Phoenix Raceway tonight and through the weekend.(Arizona's Family)
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is plenty of on-and-off cloudiness this Friday, with temperatures warming up to the upper 70s. The average for today’s date is 76 degrees. Conditions are just about perfect for all of the NASCAR races at Phoenix Raceway tonight and through the weekend. Sunny skies usually mean more tire changes, so look for a lot of the race strategy planned around cloud cover! Wind advisory tonight for northwest Arizona should expire at 10 p.m. Still, gusts have been high across Mohave County and the river communities. Here in the Valley, look for clouds to keep overnight lows on the mild side, around 60 for Sky Harbor. Some scattered, very light showers are possible over the High Country tonight and tomorrow. This could bring a higher amount of snowmelt activity, so please be cautious in any stream or creek. Watch for possible flooding down Oak Creek and south of the Mogollon Rim.

It’ll be a big event day on Saturday across the Valley, and temperatures will be just about perfect under partly cloudy skies. Look for highs to be a few degrees above normal, near 80 degrees across the Valley. Sunday, look for more mild and dry weather across the Valley, with highs again around 80 degrees. High pressure briefly building in from the west will pop the highs Monday and Tuesday to the low to mid-80s before a cooling trend hits Wednesday through the end of the week. Another winter-like system will bring temperatures down to the 70s with a chance of rain Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Still not confident on amounts or exact timing, so keep an eye on our First Alert forecast here on AZ Family!

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App


AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

DOWNLOAD NOW

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
No serious injuries were reported, and no officers were hurt.
Man arrested after alleged shoplifting leads to officer-involved shooting at Phoenix Walmart

Latest News

It's an 80 degree weekend and on through Tuesday. Expect cloudy skies to mitigate some of that...
Gorgeous Friday for Phoenix ahead of warming trend
Breezy but warm weekend if you're going to events around Phoenix
It's an 80 degree weekend with cloudy skies
It's an 80s weekend through Tuesday
Here come the 80s, it’s going to be a warm weekend in Phoenix