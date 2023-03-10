Your Life
Vandals target roadside memorial multiple times in Surprise

A mother is wondering who keeps destroying a memorial she makes for her son who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Surprise.
By Jason Barry
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A West Valley mother coping with the loss of her son is being traumatized over and over again. Someone keeps destroying the roadside memorial Jennifer Newman created to honor Bryce Burgess. The 19-year-old was killed in a crash in December while riding home on his motorcycle. “Some days I can sleep a little, but other days you wake up every one to two hours, because you are tossing and turning,” said Newman.

The roadside memorial was set up at the corner of Bell Road and 114th Avenue, near the intersection where Burgess died. Three weeks after the memorial was built, someone stole it. They took the candles, flowers, pictures, and everything else. Newman built another, and that memorial was stolen, too. “This makes no sense,” said Newman. “What kind of a person, in general, just thinks it’s funny? I don’t understand. What kind of person is so heartless and callous, just for kicks to pull down a kid’s memorial?”

Burgess’ memorial has reportedly been stolen four times since the deadly crash and there are no suspects in sight. Newman said the property manager and businesses nearby have no problem with the memorial. Neither does the City of Surprise or the Surprise Police Department. The grieving mom said she set up a stakeout in the middle of the night last month and caught someone in the act on a bicycle trying to put memorial items in a trash bag, but the individual took off. “I don’t know of anybody that had a grudge against him,” said Newman. “He had a huge group of friends up here, and they were like brothers.”

Newman is hoping that whoever is doing this will see the news story and have some compassion to leave her and her ‘s sons memory alone. “Stop, I just want it to stop,” said Newman. “I don’t care why you are doing it at this point. It still makes no sense, but just stop.” If you have any information about who keeps destroying this memorial, contact the Surprise Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

