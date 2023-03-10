Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Survivor of White Rose group that resisted Nazis dies at 103

Traute Lafrenz died at the age of 103.
Traute Lafrenz died at the age of 103.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:56 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — Traute Lafrenz, the last known survivor of a German group known as the White Rose that actively resisted the Nazis, has died. She was 103.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed his condolences to her family Friday, describing Lafrenz as a “wonderful and immeasurably brave woman.”

“Your mother was one of the few who, in the face of the crimes of National Socialism, had the courage to listen to her conscience and stand up to dictatorship, fascism and war.”

According to an obituary published in The Charleston Post and Courier, Lafrenz died on March 6. She had emigrated to the United States after the war, marrying fellow physician Vernon Page and eventually retiring to South Carolina.

Born in Hamburg on May 3, 1919, Lafrenz moved to Munich to study medicine at the age of 22, where she met Hans Scholl. Through him she became acquainted with other students who were opposed to the Nazis and months later took part in the White Rose’s risky efforts to distribute leaflets denouncing Hitler and his regime.

Several members, including Hans and his sister Sophie Scholl, were executed for their activity.

Lafrenz was arrested by the Gestapo secret police in 1943 but managed to hide her true involvement with the group and was sentenced to just one year of imprisonment. After her release, she was again detained until American troops freed her from a prison in Bayreuth in April 1945, days before the end of the World War II.

After emigrating, Lafrenz worked at a hospital in San Francisco, later living in Hayfork, California, and Evanston, Illinois.

She is survived by a daughter and three sons, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, according to the obituary. A memorial service was planned Saturday for friends and family at Yonges Island.

Germany’s president said in his tribute that Lafrenz’s actions had served as an “inspiration for young people who campaign for freedom and democracy these days.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
No serious injuries were reported, and no officers were hurt.
Man arrested after alleged shoplifting leads to officer-involved shooting at Phoenix Walmart

Latest News

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19
Arrested Payne Springs officers charged
Police chief, officer in Texas town used informant to buy, sell drugs, court documents say
Marissa Barnwell, a River Bluff High School student, her parents and their lawyer, Tyler...
9th grader sues over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation
Breezy but warm weekend if you're going to events around Phoenix
A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Floods, heavy snow hit California during atmospheric storms