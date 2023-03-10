Your Life
Six fun events happening this weekend in the Phoenix area!

Whether you’re a sports fan or looking for an outdoor festival, there are several options.
Six different events to choose from this weekend.(AZ Family)
By Athena Kehoe
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:23 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With the weather forecast predicting 80 degrees all weekend, there are many events to choose from to enjoy this beautiful weekend and to spend time outside!

St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Faire

Start the celebration early this Saturday in Phoenix. The parade starts at 10 a.m. on 3rd and Oak streets. The faire will take place at Margaret T. Hance Park on the east side from 10 a.m. to 5p.m. and you can expect to see Irish step dancing, Irish music, bagpipers, and more! Click here for more.

NASCAR in Phoenix

Kickstarting the major racing events this weekend at Phoenix Raceway will be the ARCA Menards Series on Friday at 6 p.m. Saturday, at 2:30 p.m., the Xfinity Series race will be happening. On Sunday, the Cup Series Race will start at 12:30 p.m. and you can expect drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Briscoe to give the desert a show. More Phoenix Raceway information can be found here.

Arizona Aloha Festival

Hawaii is coming to Tempe! On Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Aloha Festival will have music, food, dancing and more at Tempe Town Lake. The event is free to everyone, and there is a chance to win a trip to Hawaii through a raffle at the festival. For more information, click here.

World Baseball Classic

Come on out to a ball game at Chase Field. The 2023 World Baseball Classic is happening for five days, from Saturday until Wednesday. Team USA, Team Canada, Team Mexico, Team Colombia and Team Great Britain will be playing. For schedules and tickets, click here.

NEDA Walk 2023

The National Eating Disorders Awareness (NEDA) will host a Sunday walk in Tempe. Registering will help raise money and awareness about eating disorders and how it affects millions of people’s lives. Check-in for the walk begins at 9 a.m. at Kiwanis Park. Click here for more information.

Carnival at The Park

If you need a stomach-drop moment, you can choose from over 20 different amusement park rides at Bell Bank Park. The carnival starts on Friday and runs all weekend. Besides amusement rides, there will be many food stands and other games. There is free entrance to the carnival and parking at the park is $5 per car. Check out this website for more information.

