Scottsdale intersection closed after crash involving car and ambulance

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Scottsdale intersection is closed after a car and ambulance collided on Friday afternoon. Police say a car and Maricopa ambulance crashed near 94th Street and Bell Road, causing the ambulance to roll over. Firefighters in the back of the ambulance were able to get out, but the two drivers had to be rescued, investigators said. However, everyone involved had non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection is closed on 94th Street southbound and Bell Road eastbound, according to police. Investigators are still working to find out what led up to the crash. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

🚨#TrafficAlert 🚨 94th St and Bell Rd is closed E/B and S/B for a vehicle and ambulance collision roll over. Non life threatening injuries reported and no cause reported at this time. Please find alt route. pic.twitter.com/MTOOFieVRy — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) March 10, 2023

