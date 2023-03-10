Your Life
Scottsdale intersection closed after crash involving car and ambulance

The crash happened near 94th Street and Bell Road.
The crash happened near 94th Street and Bell Road.(Scottsdale Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Scottsdale intersection is closed after a car and ambulance collided on Friday afternoon. Police say a car and Maricopa ambulance crashed near 94th Street and Bell Road, causing the ambulance to roll over. Firefighters in the back of the ambulance were able to get out, but the two drivers had to be rescued, investigators said. However, everyone involved had non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection is closed on 94th Street southbound and Bell Road eastbound, according to police. Investigators are still working to find out what led up to the crash. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

