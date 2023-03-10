Your Life
Salt River floods low-water crossings as snow melts in the High Country

In order to prevent the potential for massive flooding, SRP began releasing water from their reservoirs into the Salt River at the beginning of March.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:21 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Valley has begun to see the impact of what a snowy winter up north means.”It’s nice to know the water levels are rising that’s good for the plants and fishes everything,” said Krista Olson, who lives in Tempe. Recently more water has been flowing along the Salt River where she lives. As the snow melts from the busy winter season, it fills up reservoirs.

In order to prevent the potential for massive flooding, the Salt River Project released water from their reservoirs into the Salt River at the beginning of the month, and this water made it to the Valley this week. “These storms have been so plentiful and brought so much moisture to us that we are anticipating our reservoir system will be if not to very close to 100% full by the end of April,” said Charlie Ester, the SRP manager of watershed management.

According to the SRP, the last time the Salt River was flowing at a rate similar to this week was three years ago. The higher levels pushed Olson to head out on the Tempe Town Lake Thursday.

While this added flow is leading to low water crossings to flood, SRP said the only way things can take a turn is if the High Country sees a warm storm these next few weeks. “If you get rain on snow and it melts and melts all the snow, you got not only the rain storm that you had but you have the five previous snow storms all at once and that’s a recipe for a big flood,” said Ester.

Currently, minimal impact is expected to hit Tempe Town Lake, with the flooding threat mostly for low-water crossing areas.

