Phoenix animal rescue volunteer honored with Pay It Forward Award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We decided to Pay It Forward at Home Fur Good Animal Rescue to Lois Leader, who is one of their biggest volunteers. “Lois makes me want to work harder. It makes me remember why I am in for animal rescue. We do it for these guys. These little guys don’t have a voice. She reminds us all to be better,” said Jaynn Truran, who nominated Leader.

Leader is a retired math teacher that now spends her time with the dogs at the rescue. She even started an enrichment team that takes dogs on hikes and practices agility games. Because of her amazing work, the staff wanted to Pay It Forward to her.

“Lois, on behalf of Arizona’s Family and Home Fur Good, you are the recipient of a Pay It Forward Award for all you do for us. I always say thank you goes a long way, Thank you!” said Truran.

Leader will often spend her own money to buy treats and supplies for the dogs, and when dogs get adopted, she will follow up with a phone call to make sure it is a good transition for families. Leader says it feels nice to be appreciated. “I love working with the dogs. They come in and they are shut down. We work with their behavior and see them open up and become the real dogs the should be. When they go to there forever home that is the icing on the cake,” said Leader. If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward award, just fill out a nomination form on our community page.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.