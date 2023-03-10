Your Life
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by a car in Tempe

Investigators are looking into a Honda sedan.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in critical condition after they were reportedly hit by a car late Thursday night.

Tempe Police Sgt. Hector Encinas says the crash happened just before midnight near Rural Road and Lemon Street. At this time, investigators believe the pedestrian, whose sex, and age haven’t been released, was walking in the middle of the street when they were struck by a driver. Officers say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Impairment isn’t a factor in the crash, but the investigation is still underway. No other information was immediately released.

