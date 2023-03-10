Man shot multiple times in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt on the city’s westside late Thursday morning.

According to authorities, officers were called out to the area of 65th Avenue and Pima Street, near Buckeye around 11 p.m. for reports of an injured person. When firefighters and paramedics arrived, they found a man who has been shot several times. Paramedics then rushed the man to a nearby hospital in serious, but stable condition. Details surrounding what led up to the shooting have not yet been released, and it’s unclear if police are actively looking for a suspect.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.