Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man shot multiple times in west Phoenix

Video from the scene showed officers centering their investigation to a home on Pima Street.
Video from the scene showed officers centering their investigation to a home on Pima Street.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt on the city’s westside late Thursday morning.

According to authorities, officers were called out to the area of 65th Avenue and Pima Street, near Buckeye around 11 p.m. for reports of an injured person. When firefighters and paramedics arrived, they found a man who has been shot several times. Paramedics then rushed the man to a nearby hospital in serious, but stable condition. Details surrounding what led up to the shooting have not yet been released, and it’s unclear if police are actively looking for a suspect.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
No serious injuries were reported, and no officers were hurt.
Man arrested after alleged shoplifting leads to officer-involved shooting at Phoenix Walmart

Latest News

Investigators are looking into a Honda sedan.
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by a car in Tempe
Some parents show support for WESD while others protested the decision.
Lawsuit filed against Washington Elementary district after cutting ties with Christian university
Board meeting heats up after university files lawsuit against Glendale school district
As the snow melts from the busy winter season, it fills up reservoirs.
Salt River floods low-water crossings as snow melts in the High Country