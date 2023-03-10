Gorgeous Friday for Phoenix ahead of warming trend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Good Morning and happy Fri-YAY. And for many kiddos, it’s Spring Break! Cool start to our morning with temps in the 40s and 50s, and this afternoon we will see highs in the valley and lower deserts in the 80s under partly cloudy skies. This will be our first 80-degree temperature of the year! Our average high this time of year is 75 degrees, and get ready even warmer temperatures are on the way next week. In High Country, rain chances are a possibility with a wind advisory in place for NW Mohave County until 11 p.m.

Whether you are going to the Suns game or NASCAR this weekend, both Saturday and Sunday look for above-average temperatures with off-and-on breezy conditions. Up in the High Country, there is a chance for showers Saturday with strong winds.

By midweek next week, we will see another storm system that will push into our state starting Tuesday afternoon. It will up rain chances here in the valley and a drop in temperatures by the end of the week. Our high temperatures will cool down to the lower 70s by next Thursday.

