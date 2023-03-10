Your Life
Gift lets Glendale man finally see in color

For his birthday, Samuel's son bought him special colorblind glasses. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:06 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) It was a very special birthday this week for a Glendale man as he received the gift of getting to see in color! It’s all thanks to his loving son who made the gift possible through special glasses. And that is Something Good!

Samuel Mena recently came home to his family with a bouquet of balloons. Now imagine seeing this mostly in black and white, which is what Samuel saw first. His son Sam Jr. says that for most of his life, his dad has been colorblind and he especially struggles to differentiate between reds and greens. So for his birthday, Sam bought his dad a pair of EnChroma Colorblind Glasses.

To experience the explosion of color, he chose bright balloons. Now check out the video above to see his dad’s reaction after putting them on and realizing he can see colors! It was just a beautiful moment as Samuel was overwhelmed with emotion.

Sam Jr. is a news photographer here at Arizona’s Family so when we saw his post on social media about his dad, we had to share the special moment with you. Happy 57th birthday, Samuel! Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

