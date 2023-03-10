Your Life
Fourth arrest made in connection to teen boy’s death in Kingman

Gujda was arrested for felony Child Abuse and an active arrest warrant.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Mohave County say they’ve uncovered more evidence of abuse after the death of a teen boy, announcing a fourth arrest as the investigation continues.

Shioban Gujda, 38, is facing a single-count felony child abuse charge. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, detectives continued investigating allegations against the teen’s parents, Gujda, and another man after law enforcement found the 16-year-old’s body wrapped in a blanket behind a stone wall along a rural road.

The boy’s parents made that initial call, saying their son had run away. Ultimately, the teen’s parents, Amber-Leah Valentine and Jon Imes, were arrested on various charges, including abandonment and concealing a dead body.

A third man, 34-year-old Richard Pounds, was booked on felony child abuse and aggravated assault. Gujda herself was initially questioned and released, but on Wednesday, they again went back to see Gujda after the teen’s sister made more abuse allegations.

Authorities say it all started on Mar. 2 when Valentine called the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office to report that she had just freed her 14-year-old daughter from captivity by her roommates Richard Pounds, 34, and Shioban Gujda, 39. Investigators say Valentine and her daughter were taken to a hospital, where Valentine told deputies that she and Imes had disposed of their son’s body behind the wall.

Valentine also told officers she knew he was dead when they reported him missing. Investigators then spoke with Valentine’s 14-year-old daughter, who said that Pounds had shot her in the eye with a BB gun and told deputies about other abuse that had happened to her while living in the house.

Gujda was also booked on an active arrest warrant.

From left to right: Richard Pounds, John Imes, and Amber-Leah Valentine were arrested.
From left to right: Richard Pounds, John Imes, and Amber-Leah Valentine were arrested.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

