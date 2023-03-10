Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Fire breaks out at building near White House, no injuries

FILE - A bird flies over the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex at...
FILE - A bird flies over the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex at dusk, June 1, 2021, in Washington. There's been a fire at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, leading to the evacuation of workers as firefighters responded to the call. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services tweeted that a defective cooling motor in the basement caused the fire Friday morning. No injuries were reported. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fire broke out Friday at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, leading to the evacuation of workers as firefighters responded to the call, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said at 8 a.m. on Twitter that a defective cooling motor in the basement caused the fire. It said there were no injuries in the response to the fire.

Built between 1871 and 1888, the Eisenhower Executive Office Building towers over the West Wing, where President Joe Biden works. It houses a wide array of White House workers. An email to White House staff sent Friday morning said “URGENT: EVACUATION” with the order to leave the building at the direction of security officers.

By 8:35 a.m., the White House grounds were relatively calm after the morning disturbance.

A 2007 fire at the executive building damaged then Vice President Dick Cheney’s ceremonial suite of offices and led to the evacuation of 1,000 federal workers, including a marine who suffered cuts after punching through a fifth-floor window to escape, according to a New York Times article.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Squeakers was seriously hurt when a bobcat got into the house through a dog door.
Southern Arizona homeowners find wild bobcat lying on their injured dog’s bed
The Washington Elementary School Board in Glendale decided to stop bringing in student-teachers...
Glendale school board severs ties with teachers from religious college
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The man is described as white in his late 20 to early 30s with a noticeable gap in his teeth.
Police looking for man accused of assault at Chandler Walmart
No serious injuries were reported, and no officers were hurt.
Man arrested after alleged shoplifting leads to officer-involved shooting at Phoenix Walmart

Latest News

Predictions on who will win at the Oscars. (CNN)
95th Academy Awards predictions: Who will win the Oscars?
FILE - In testimony to Congress, Chair Jerome Powell made clear that the Fed would increase the...
US employers added a robust 311,000 jobs in February
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin checks her time at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's...
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin gets her record 86th World Cup victory
Police said the shooting took place a few kilometers north of the downtown area of Germany’s...
German police: 6 dead in Jehovah’s Witnesses hall shooting